China needs $17 trillion in investments to meet climate goals - World Bank

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China needs up to $17 trillion in additional investments for green infrastructure and technology in the power and transport sectors to reach net-zero emissions by 2060, a new World Bank report on China's climate and development challenges found.

The report, one of a new series of Country Climate and Development Reports, said China would need private investment to cover the immense price tag and unleash the needed innovations.

Climate change poses a significant threat to China, especially its densely populated and economically critical low-lying coastal cities, and unabated climate change could cut its economic output by 0.5% to 2.3% as early as 2030, it said.

