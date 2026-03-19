China Natural Resources Stock Climbs 27% Over Agreement To Buy Feishang Group's Subsidiary

(RTTNews) - Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) are climbing around 27 percent on Thursday morning trading after the company announced a non-binding Letter of Intent with Feishang Group Limited to acquire all shares of a wholly owned subsidiary of Feishang for $37 million-$40 million.

The company's shares are currently trading at $4.17 on the Nasdaq, up 27.25 percent. The stock opened at $5.00 and has climbed as high as $5.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $3.16 to $8.20.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's core mining operations through AI and build a scalable growth platform in cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies.

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