China National Culture Group Approves Key Resolutions

November 18, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

China National Culture Group Limited (HK:0745) has released an update.

China National Culture Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 18, 2024. Key approvals included a capital reduction and a rights issue, as well as the appointment of a new auditor, Infinity CPA Limited. These resolutions received overwhelming support from shareholders, indicating strong backing for the company’s strategic moves.

