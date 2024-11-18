China National Culture Group Approves Key Resolutions

China National Culture Group Limited (HK:0745) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China National Culture Group Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 18, 2024. Key approvals included a capital reduction and a rights issue, as well as the appointment of a new auditor, Infinity CPA Limited. These resolutions received overwhelming support from shareholders, indicating strong backing for the company’s strategic moves.

For further insights into HK:0745 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.