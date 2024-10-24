China National Building Material Reports Strong Nine-Month Growth

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Co’s subsidiary, Beijing New Building Materials, reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a nearly 20% increase in operating revenue and a 14.12% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders. The company’s assets and net assets also showed healthy growth, indicating robust business operations. These results highlight the company’s solid market position and potential for future growth.

