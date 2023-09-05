China National Building Material (HKEX:3323) Price Target Decreased by 15.94% to 7.65

The average one-year price target for China National Building Material (HKEX:3323) has been revised to 7.64 / share. This is an decrease of 15.94% from the prior estimate of 9.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.49 to a high of 11.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.11% from the latest reported closing price of 4.13 / share.

China National Building Material Maintains 10.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in China National Building Material. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3323 is 0.18%, a decrease of 14.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 433,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,991K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,661K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3323 by 14.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,451K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3323 by 18.31% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 36,555K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,133K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3323 by 34.02% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32,024K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 22,278K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,236K shares, representing an increase of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3323 by 28.27% over the last quarter.

