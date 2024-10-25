News & Insights

Stocks

China National Building Material Director Resigns

October 25, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited announced the resignation of non-executive director Mr. Li Xinhua, citing retirement as the reason. His departure will not disrupt the board’s operations, and the company is set to elect a new director to fill the vacancy. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s significant contributions to the company’s development during his tenure.

For further insights into DE:D1Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.