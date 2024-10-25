China National Building Material Director Resigns

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Company Limited announced the resignation of non-executive director Mr. Li Xinhua, citing retirement as the reason. His departure will not disrupt the board’s operations, and the company is set to elect a new director to fill the vacancy. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Li’s significant contributions to the company’s development during his tenure.

For further insights into DE:D1Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.