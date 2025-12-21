China National Building Material Company (CBUMF) Price Target Decreased by 32.35% to 0.83

The average one-year price target for China National Building Material Company (OTCPK:CBUMF) has been revised to $0.83 / share. This is a decrease of 32.35% from the prior estimate of $1.23 dated March 27, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.63 to a high of $1.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.44% from the latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in China National Building Material Company. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBUMF is 0.09%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 414,256K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 67,554K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,820K shares , representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUMF by 15.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,184K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,585K shares , representing a decrease of 22.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUMF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,815K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,055K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBUMF by 10.54% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 38,297K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,835K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBUMF by 16.47% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 18,834K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,774K shares , representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBUMF by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.