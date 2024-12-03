China National Building Material Co. Announces CFO Retirement

China National Building Material Co (HK:3323) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China National Building Material Co. announced the retirement of its Vice President and CFO, Mr. Chen Xuean, effective December 3, 2024. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Chen’s dedicated service and is in the process of selecting a new CFO. Investors will be watching closely to see how the transition impacts the company’s financial strategy.

For further insights into HK:3323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.