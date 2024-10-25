China National Building Material Boosts 2024 Financing Efforts

China National Building Material Co (DE:D1Y) has released an update.

China National Building Material Co. has successfully issued several tranches of debt financing instruments in 2024, including super short-term commercial papers and medium-term debentures, with substantial amounts raised. The company also completed the issuance of corporate bonds totaling RMB4.5 billion, featuring varying maturity periods and coupon rates. These activities reflect the company’s strategic moves in the capital markets to support its financial growth.

