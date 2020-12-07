China names new chairman at China Datang Corp

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China has appointed a new chairman at state-owned major coal-fired power generator China Datang Corp SASADT.UL, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Zou Lei, former chairman of China's state-backed power equipment manufacturer Dongfang Electric Corp SASDEC.UL, will be the new chairman of Datang.

The appointment was made by the Organization Department of the Communist Party, a body controlling staffing positions within the Chinese Communist Party, Datang said.

The statement did not give the reasons for the leadership change. Zou's predecessor, 58-year-old Chen Feihu, served as a chairman at Datang for two years.

Dongfang Electric Corp 600875.SS has not announced the appointment of its new chairman after Zou's move.

In January, China appointed a new general manager at Datang.

