China names new candidate to head Huarong Asset Management

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China's top banking watchdog has named Liang Qiang, an asset management veteran, as deputy communist party boss of the embattled China Huarong Asset Management Co 2799.HK, the company revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Liang, formerly president of Great Wall Asset Management, has also been recommended as a potential candidate for Huarong's president and executive director, the statement said, citing an internal executive meeting on June 4.

