News & Insights

Markets
BA

China To More Than Double Commercial Airplane Fleet By 2043 : Boeing

August 26, 2024 — 11:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - China will more than double its commercial airplane fleet by 2043 as its aviation industry expands and modernizes to meet growing demand for passenger and cargo air travel, according to Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook for China.

As per the company's Commercial Market Outlook, China's commercial fleet will grow 4.1% annually, from 4,345 to 9,740 airplanes by 2043, and its annual passenger traffic growth of 5.9% will exceed the global average of 4.7%.

According to the company's Commercial Market Outlook, Air travel in mainland China will grow 5.2% annually, creating world's largest traffic market. There is a demand for 8,830 new planes over next 20 years, with about 60% of the demand driven by growth and 40% by the need to replace older jets with more fuel-efficient models.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.