China To More Than Double Commercial Airplane Fleet By 2043 : Boeing

(RTTNews) - China will more than double its commercial airplane fleet by 2043 as its aviation industry expands and modernizes to meet growing demand for passenger and cargo air travel, according to Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook for China.

As per the company's Commercial Market Outlook, China's commercial fleet will grow 4.1% annually, from 4,345 to 9,740 airplanes by 2043, and its annual passenger traffic growth of 5.9% will exceed the global average of 4.7%.

According to the company's Commercial Market Outlook, Air travel in mainland China will grow 5.2% annually, creating world's largest traffic market. There is a demand for 8,830 new planes over next 20 years, with about 60% of the demand driven by growth and 40% by the need to replace older jets with more fuel-efficient models.

