China money rates stay calm on ample cash ahead of month-end demand

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's key money market rate touched a 1-1/2-year low on Tuesday, showing little signs of stress due to ample liquidity ahead of month-end peak demand for cash.

The volume-weighted average of overnight repurchase agreements, or repos, traded in the interbank market CN1DRP=CFXS fell to 1.0183% around midday on Tuesday, the lowest since Jan. 8, 2021.

Banks and companies usually have higher cash demand towards the month-end to fulfill various administrative requirements and payment needs, which pull cash out of the banking system to drive money rates higher.

The seven-day repo, which could help financial institutions tide over the peak period for funds, only rose marginally by 7 basis points on Tuesday to 1.5870%.

It was far below the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) reverse repo rate for the same tenor of 2.1%.

"Market liquidity appears adequate currently," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank.

The PBOC has adopted a cautious approach to cash offerings since the start of this month, fuelling market speculation policymakers are gradually exiting crisis-mode monetary easing delivered during COVID-19 lockdowns. It has continued drip-feeding liquidity into the system in the run-up to the month-end.

The central bank injected 5 billion yuan ($740.42 million) into the banking system on Tuesday, resulting in a withdrawal of 431 billion yuan on a net basis so far this month. CN/MMT

"The refinement in daily liquidity operations was meant to guide market rates smoothly close to the policy rate," Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at CITIC Securities, said.

Ming added that he did not expect the central bank to quickly tighten liquidity conditions or switch policy stance, but said the authority might start to curb a build-up in leverage by gradually raising short-term financing costs.

Official data showed that total trading volume of repo traded in the interbank market hit an all-time high of 6.83 trillion yuan on Monday, with overnight repo trades accounting for 86% of turnover.

Investors usually take advantage of the ultra low cost of the short-term financing tool to leverage their investments in government bonds for profits.

($1 = 6.7529 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)

