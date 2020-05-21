China Moly's Congo copper-cobalt mine expects stable output this year

Adds 2019 production figures

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - China Molybdenum's 603993.SS Tenke Fungurume copper-cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo will maintain the same output this year as 2019 despite COVID-19 disruptions, Tenke Fungurume director Simon Tuma-Waku said on Thursday.

"We think we will be able to maintain the same amount of production as last year," Tuma-Waku told a virtual panel. "Production has more or less been maintained."

In 2019 Tenke Fungurume produced 177,956 tonnes of copper and 16,098 tonnes of cobalt, China Molybdenum said in its annual report.

The Chinese miner's projection for 2020 was for Tenke Fungurume to produce between 163,000 and 200,000 tonnes of copper, and 14,000 to 17,000 tonnes of cobalt.

