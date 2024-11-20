News & Insights

China Molybdenum’s 2024 Meeting to Shape Future Moves

November 20, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co is set to hold its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting in December, where shareholders will vote on strategic agreements and proposed changes to the company’s share structure and capital. Key proposals include the approval of sales and procurement agreements, as well as amendments to the company’s articles of association. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and have the option to appoint proxies for voting.

For further insights into HK:3993 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

