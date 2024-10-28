News & Insights

China Molybdenum Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

October 28, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co has reported a robust performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a notable 64.12% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching approximately 2.86 billion RMB. The company’s operating revenue also saw a 15.53% growth compared to the same period last year. These strong financial results highlight China Molybdenum’s solid market position and potential for further growth.

