China Molybdenum Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth

China Molybdenum Co has reported a robust performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a notable 64.12% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching approximately 2.86 billion RMB. The company’s operating revenue also saw a 15.53% growth compared to the same period last year. These strong financial results highlight China Molybdenum’s solid market position and potential for further growth.

