China Molybdenum (HKEX:3993) Price Target Increased by 5.72% to 6.90

The average one-year price target for China Molybdenum (HKEX:3993) has been revised to 6.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.72% from the prior estimate of 6.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.94 to a high of 10.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.96% from the latest reported closing price of 5.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Molybdenum. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3993 is 0.21%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.86% to 216,251K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,823K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,135K shares, representing an increase of 69.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 129.82% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,384K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 17,424K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,386K shares, representing an increase of 34.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 8.59% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 14,238K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,913K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing an increase of 57.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 65.78% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.