China Molybdenum (HKEX:3993) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 6.44

The average one-year price target for China Molybdenum (HKEX:3993) has been revised to 6.44 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of 5.75 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.43 to a high of 9.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from the latest reported closing price of 5.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Molybdenum. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3993 is 0.19%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 209,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 32,238K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,780K shares, representing an increase of 63.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 92.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,384K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 12,708K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,826K shares, representing an increase of 62.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 85.20% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,745K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,996K shares, representing an increase of 57.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 65.34% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 10,722K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,533K shares, representing a decrease of 16.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3993 by 39.83% over the last quarter.

