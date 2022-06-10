World Markets

China Molybdenum denies Congo has taken over Tenke Fungurume mine

Aaron Ross Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JAKE SPRING

China Molybdenum said there has been "no change" in control of its Congo subsidiary Tenke Fungurume Mining, contradicting a state mining company official who said that a temporary administrator had taken control of the world's second-largest cobalt producer.

"There is no change in the management rights of TFM, and production and operations are running as usual," China Molybdenum spokesperson Vinent Zhou said in an email on Friday, adding that China Moly and Congo's state mining company Gecamines are continuing talks over royalty payments.

