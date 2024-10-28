China Molybdenum Co’s New Leasing Agreement

China Molybdenum Co (HK:3993) has released an update.

China Molybdenum Co has approved a new Property Leasing Framework Agreement with Cathay Fortune Corporation, set to commence in January 2025 and run until December 2027. The agreement, which involves leasing and property management services, is valued at an estimated annual transaction amount of RMB60 million. This strategic move is part of the company’s recurring transactions with its controlling shareholder, emphasizing transparent and fair pricing aligned with market standards.

