China Modern Dairy Holdings (HKEX:1117) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 1.29

The average one-year price target for China Modern Dairy Holdings (HKEX:1117) has been revised to 1.29 / share. This is an decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 1.44 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.95 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Modern Dairy Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1117 is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 188,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,493K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 33,965K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,876K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1117 by 11.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,777K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,075K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 10,694K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

