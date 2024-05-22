China Mobile Unveils Board and Committees

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive Directors with Mr. YANG Jie as Chairman and Mr. HE Biao as CEO, alongside a roster of Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company has also detailed the structure of its four Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Sustainability, each chaired by experienced members such as Mr. Stephen YIU Kin Wah and Mrs. Margaret LEUNG KO May Yee.

