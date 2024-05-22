News & Insights

Stocks

China Mobile Unveils Board and Committees

May 22, 2024 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, including Executive Directors with Mr. YANG Jie as Chairman and Mr. HE Biao as CEO, alongside a roster of Independent Non-Executive Directors. The company has also detailed the structure of its four Board committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Sustainability, each chaired by experienced members such as Mr. Stephen YIU Kin Wah and Mrs. Margaret LEUNG KO May Yee.

For further insights into HK:0941 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.