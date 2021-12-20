China Mobile to raise up to $8.8 bln in Shanghai listing

Dec 21 (Reuters) - China Mobile 0941.HK, the world's largest mobile network operator by number of subscribers, said it plans to raise as much as 56 billion yuan ($8.8 billion) in a Shanghai public offering.

The company plans to sell up to 845 million shares at 57.58 yuan apiece, raising as much as 48.7 billion yuan before an over-allotment option is exercised, it said in a prospectus.

After the over-allotment option is fully exercised, it will raise up to 56 billion yuan.

Hong Kong-listed China Mobile is selling shares in Shanghai after being forced off the New York Stock Exchange by U.S. investment restrictions.

It follows China listings of state-owned rivals China Telecom 0728.HK and China Unicom 0762.HK, which were also kicked off the U.S. bourse.

The delistings stem from a Trump-era decision to restrict investment in Chinese technology firms, which has been left unchanged by the Biden administration amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

($1 = 7.7670 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.3756 yuan)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

