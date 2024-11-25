China Mobile Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.
China Mobile Limited is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited starting December 1, 2024. This move signifies a strategic shift in handling share transfers listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors should take note of the upcoming transition in order to ensure seamless management of their shares.
