China Mobile Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

China Mobile Limited is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited starting December 1, 2024. This move signifies a strategic shift in handling share transfers listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors should take note of the upcoming transition in order to ensure seamless management of their shares.

