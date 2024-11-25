News & Insights

Stocks

China Mobile Shifts Hong Kong Share Registrar

November 25, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Mobile Limited is set to change its Hong Kong share registrar to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited starting December 1, 2024. This move signifies a strategic shift in handling share transfers listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Investors should take note of the upcoming transition in order to ensure seamless management of their shares.

For further insights into HK:0941 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.