China Mobile shares open 9% higher in Shanghai debut

Contributors
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Samuel Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China Mobile Ltd opened higher on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade.

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd 600941.SS opened higher on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising 48.7 billion yuan ($7.64 billion) in China's biggest public share offering in a decade.

China Mobile opened at 63 yuan, 9.4% higher than its offer price of 57.58 yuan.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares 0941.HK were up more than 4% in early trade.

($1 = 6.3721 yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters