China Mobile Shapes Board with Nomination Committee

May 22, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

China Mobile (HK:0941) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited has established a Nomination Committee to oversee the composition and effectiveness of its board of directors, as outlined in newly formulated reference terms. The Committee is responsible for evaluating the board’s structure and making recommendations on potential director nominees, ensuring they align with the company’s corporate strategy. Meetings of the Committee, which consist of independent non-executive directors, are to be held at least once a year with provisions for seeking independent professional advice.

