China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.888 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CHL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -11.2% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.89, the dividend yield is 9.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHL was $37.89, representing a -15.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.93 and a 25.8% increase over the 52 week low of $30.12.

CHL is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). Zacks Investment Research reports CHL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.6%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ADRE with an increase of 45.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHL at 3.02%.

