China Mobile AGM Concludes with Favorable Votes

China Mobile (DE:CTM) has released an update.

China Mobile Limited announced successful outcomes for all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 22, 2024, with overwhelming majorities voting in favor. The resolutions included approval of the 2023 annual reports and final dividend, authorization for the Board to determine interim profit distribution, re-election of executive directors and an independent non-executive director, re-appointment of KPMG as auditors, and a mandate for the Board to buy back company shares.

For further insights into DE:CTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.