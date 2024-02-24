China Minsheng Banking (SEHK:1988) Price Target Increased by 8.83% to 2.56

The average one-year price target for China Minsheng Banking (SEHK:1988) has been revised to 2.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.83% from the prior estimate of 2.35 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.67 to a high of 3.66 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Minsheng Banking. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1988 is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 582,696K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 55,634K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,850K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 4.55% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 54,984K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,880K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 7.94% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 50,154K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 7.32% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 37,224K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,837K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 2.54% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 31,440K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586K shares, representing an increase of 63.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 68.20% over the last quarter.

