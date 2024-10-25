China Minsheng Banking Declares Interim Dividend for 2024

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. has announced an interim dividend of RMB 1.3 per 10 shares, payable in Hong Kong dollars, for the first half of 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for October 29, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 3, 2024. Investors should note the withholding tax rates, which vary depending on the type of shareholder.

