China Minsheng Banking Corp (HKEX:1988) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 2.41

The average one-year price target for China Minsheng Banking Corp (HKEX:1988) has been revised to 2.41 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 2.28 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.54 to a high of 3.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.87% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Minsheng Banking Corp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1988 is 0.13%, an increase of 13.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.52% to 581,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 50,700K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 47,190K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,050K shares, representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 21.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 45,399K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,927K shares, representing an increase of 58.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 65.68% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 42,750K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,464K shares, representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 19.26% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 31,439K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,647K shares, representing an increase of 62.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 87.20% over the last quarter.

