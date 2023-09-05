China Minsheng Banking Corp (HKEX:1988) Price Target Decreased by 5.22% to 2.48

The average one-year price target for China Minsheng Banking Corp (HKEX:1988) has been revised to 2.48 / share. This is an decrease of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 2.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.47 to a high of 3.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.60% from the latest reported closing price of 2.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Minsheng Banking Corp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1988 is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 563,639K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 53,880K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 6.15% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 51,595K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,206K shares, representing an increase of 60.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 81.65% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 46,482K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,190K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 8.98% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 39,772K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,750K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 2.52% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 31,135K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,928K shares, representing an increase of 61.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1988 by 86.00% over the last quarter.

