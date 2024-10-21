China Minsheng Banking Adjusts Dividend Rate for Shares

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. has announced an adjustment to the dividend rate of its Minsheng Preference 1 shares, resulting in a new rate of 3.17%, effective from October 18, 2024. This rate comprises a benchmark interest rate of 1.79% and a fixed premium of 1.38%, reflecting the latest market conditions. The adjustment follows the bank’s policy of recalibrating dividend rates every five years.

