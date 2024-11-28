News & Insights

China Minsheng Bank Wins Legal Battle Over Loan Dispute

November 28, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp. has successfully upheld a legal decision against Oceanwide Holding Co. regarding a loan dispute, involving RMB300 million. The Beijing High People’s Court rejected Oceanwide’s appeal, maintaining the original judgment, which includes the requirement for Oceanwide to pay related fees. This litigation outcome is not expected to impact the bank’s normal operations.

