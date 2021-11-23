US Markets

China military says U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait creating risks

Contributor
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

The Chinese military said on Tuesday that the transit of U.S. warship Milius in the Taiwan Strait was creating security risks and undermining regional stability.

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese military said on Tuesday that the transit of U.S. warship Milius in the Taiwan Strait was creating security risks and undermining regional stability.

China's military will take all necessary steps to counter all threats and provocations, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a military spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular