China military says U.S. warship in Taiwan Strait creating risks

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Chinese military said on Tuesday that the transit of U.S. warship Milius in the Taiwan Strait was creating security risks and undermining regional stability.

China's military will take all necessary steps to counter all threats and provocations, and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, a military spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

