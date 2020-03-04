Markets
China Metro-Rural Holdings Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - China Metro-Rural Holdings Ltd. (CNR) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on March 4, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

To listen to the call, dial 201-389-0872, Conference ID: Cornerstone Building Brands Financial Results Call.

For a replay call, dial 201-612-7415, Passcode 13698973.

Most Popular