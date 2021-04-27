China metals association names new aluminium chief

Commodities

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNIA) has appointed Fan Shunke as its new head of aluminium, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following the retirement of the long-serving Wen Xianjun earlier this month. [nL1N2M007Z]

Fan, a deputy secretary of the Party committee at the CNIA, has taken charge of the light metal department, the spokeswoman said in an email.

An engineer by background, 57-year-old Fan has worked at the CNIA in various senior roles for almost 10 years, according to a resume on its website, and has also held positions at a research institute.

He takes on the new role as China, the world's biggest aluminium producer and consumer, is cranking out a record amount of the metal used in everything from cars to cans, but striving to reduce emissions from the industry to help meet climate goals.

A crackdown on energy use in smelting helped propel Shanghai aluminium prices SAFcv1 to an 11-year high of 18,655 yuan ($2,876) a tonne on Tuesday. MET/L

($1 = 6.4857 Chinese yuan renminbi)

