China Merchants Shekou plans $400 mln bond issuance to fund acquisitions

SHANGHAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Property developer China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co 001979.SZ plans to issue 2.58 billion yuan ($405.43 million) of debt to fund acquisitions.

The disclosure, made by China's interbank market operator, comes as Beijing encourages state-owned developers to acquire assets from cash-strapped real estate firms to ease liquidity pressure.

($1=6.3636 Chinese yuan renminbi)

