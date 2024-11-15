China Merchants Reports Net Asset Value Per Share

China Merchants China Direct Investments (HK:0133) has released an update.

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited reported an unaudited consolidated net asset value per share of US$4.134 as of October 31, 2024, reflecting its financial health and potential for investors. The company continues to be guided by a diverse board of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, ensuring a balanced governance structure.

For further insights into HK:0133 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.