China Merchants Port Holdings Company (CMHHF) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 2.15

The average one-year price target for China Merchants Port Holdings Company (OTCPK:CMHHF) has been revised to $2.15 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of $1.88 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.86 to a high of $2.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.56% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Port Holdings Company. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMHHF is 0.16%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 181,947K shares.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 37,428K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,880K shares , representing an increase of 14.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMHHF by 1.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,143K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,643K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMHHF by 9.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,997K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,427K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMHHF by 10.98% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,854K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMHHF by 10.74% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,293K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,587K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMHHF by 4.99% over the last quarter.

