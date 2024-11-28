News & Insights

China Merchants’ Management Proposal Rejected by Shareholders

November 28, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

China Merchants China Direct Investments (HK:0133) has released an update.

China Merchants China Direct Investments announced that the proposed re-appointment of China Merchants China Investment Management Limited as their investment manager was rejected during an extraordinary general meeting. The New Management Agreement failed to gain the necessary approval from independent shareholders, leading to its termination. This decision highlights the challenges the company faces in securing shareholder support for key management decisions.

