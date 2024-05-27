China Merchants Land Announces Final Dividend

China Merchants Land Limited (HK:0978) has released an update.

China Merchants Land Limited has announced an ordinary final dividend of HKD 0.012 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2023, with the ex-dividend date set for 08 July 2024. Shareholders are informed of a change in the book closure period and are advised to await further details on the shareholders’ approval and final dividend payment date. The financial community anticipates the upcoming details as the company updates its dividend status.

