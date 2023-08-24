China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (1503) Price Target Decreased by 33.10% to 1.94

The average one-year price target for China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (1503) has been revised to 1.94 / share. This is an decrease of 33.10% from the prior estimate of 2.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.92 to a high of 2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1503 is 0.01%, an increase of 40.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.69% to 3,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 2,757K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1503 by 4.63% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 60.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1503 by 159.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 237K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

