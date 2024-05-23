China Merchants China Direct Investments AGM Details

News & Insights

China Merchants China Direct Investments (DE:CMQ) has released an update.

China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 20, 2024, at Island Shangri-La, Hong Kong, with online access available. Shareholders will review the 2023 Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, consider the re-election of directors, and discuss dividends and appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as new auditors. The meeting will also address the authorization of share buy-backs, capped at 10% of total shares issued.

