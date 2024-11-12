China Merchants Bank Unveils Board and Committees

China Merchants Bank Co (HK:3968) has released an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors. The Board is supported by six specialized committees focusing on areas such as strategy, risk management, and consumer rights protection. This detailed structuring underscores the bank’s commitment to robust governance and strategic oversight.

