China Merchants Bank Proposes New Supervisor

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced its proposal to appoint Mr. Li Jinming as a Shareholder Supervisor at the upcoming 2023 Annual General Meeting. If the appointment is approved, Mr. Li Jinming, who has a strong background in finance and accounting, will serve until the expiry of the Twelfth Session of the Board of Supervisors. He currently holds no shares in the company and has no conflicts of interest or negative records.

