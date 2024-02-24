China Merchants Bank Co., - Depositary Receipt () (CIHKY) Price Target Increased by 20.72% to 21.62

The average one-year price target for China Merchants Bank Co., - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CIHKY) has been revised to 21.62 / share. This is an increase of 20.72% from the prior estimate of 17.91 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.60 to a high of 25.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of 20.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Bank Co., - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIHKY is 0.73%, a decrease of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 390,109.74% to 593,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,654K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 84.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 492.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,303K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,859K shares, representing an increase of 65.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 164.05% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,250K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,272K shares, representing an increase of 68.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 148.89% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 24,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,346K shares, representing an increase of 36.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 70.21% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 22,136K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,401K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.