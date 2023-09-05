CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0 (HKEX:3968) Price Target Decreased by 10.05% to 46.01

The average one-year price target for CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0 (HKEX:3968) has been revised to 46.01 / share. This is an decrease of 10.05% from the prior estimate of 51.15 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.49 to a high of 63.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.51% from the latest reported closing price of 31.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD CNY1.0. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3968 is 0.85%, a decrease of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 678,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,929K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 85.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 567.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,511K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,990K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 225.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,820K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 14.92% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,494K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,346K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 10.91% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 25,838K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares, representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3968 by 218.13% over the last quarter.

