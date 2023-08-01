News & Insights

Stocks
CIHHF

China Merchants Bank - Class H (CIHHF) Price Target Decreased by 12.72% to 6.36

August 01, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for China Merchants Bank - Class H (OTC:CIHHF) has been revised to 6.36 / share. This is an decrease of 12.72% from the prior estimate of 7.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.57 to a high of 8.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.42% from the latest reported closing price of 4.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Bank - Class H. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIHHF is 0.87%, a decrease of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 685,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIHHF / China Merchants Bank - Class H Shares Held by Institutions

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 85.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 567.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,990K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 225.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 14.92% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,346K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 10.91% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 25,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares, representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 218.13% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIHHF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.