China Merchants Bank - Class H (CIHHF) Price Target Decreased by 12.72% to 6.36

The average one-year price target for China Merchants Bank - Class H (OTC:CIHHF) has been revised to 6.36 / share. This is an decrease of 12.72% from the prior estimate of 7.29 dated April 6, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.57 to a high of 8.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.42% from the latest reported closing price of 4.80 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Bank - Class H. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIHHF is 0.87%, a decrease of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 685,441K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,929K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 85.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 567.58% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,990K shares, representing an increase of 69.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 225.70% over the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 35,820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 14.92% over the last quarter.
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 28,494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,346K shares, representing an increase of 18.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 10.91% over the last quarter.
CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 25,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares, representing an increase of 68.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHHF by 218.13% over the last quarter.
