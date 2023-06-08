China Merchants Bank - ADR (CIHKY) Declares $1.22 Dividend

China Merchants Bank - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.22 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Merchants Bank - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIHKY is 0.13%, an increase of 102.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 129.81% to 177K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for China Merchants Bank - ADR is 26.02. The forecasts range from a low of 22.69 to a high of $29.49. The average price target represents an increase of 9.05% from its latest reported closing price of 23.86.

The projected annual revenue for China Merchants Bank - ADR is 385,601MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas White International holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 66.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 160.06% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 35K shares.

Old National Bancorp holds 10K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 44,914.13% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 79,806.30% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIHKY by 21.46% over the last quarter.

